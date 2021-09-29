Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 62,000 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,548 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $24,237,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $10,786,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 102.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 586,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 67.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 493,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. On average, analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

