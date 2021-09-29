Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s (GRT.UN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$92.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$99.11.

GRT.UN stock traded up C$0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$90.10. The stock had a trading volume of 69,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,091. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$71.66 and a 52 week high of C$94.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The firm has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 7.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

