Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

9/27/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$95.00 to C$107.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$94.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$100.00.

8/25/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$92.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$89.00 to C$95.00.

8/6/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$87.00 to C$92.00.

8/5/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$95.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$89.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$71.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$83.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

