Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: GRT.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/27/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$95.00 to C$107.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$94.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/8/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$100.00.
- 8/25/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$92.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$89.00 to C$95.00.
- 8/6/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$87.00 to C$92.00.
- 8/5/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$95.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$89.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$71.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$83.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 23.71%.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.