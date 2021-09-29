Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 75.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4,548.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

