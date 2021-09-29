Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Shares Gap Up to $9.98

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $10.35. Gores Guggenheim shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 490,033 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGPI. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth $3,418,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth $7,324,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth $2,441,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth $5,939,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth $1,953,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.