Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

GSHD stock traded down $7.44 on Tuesday, hitting $150.10. 90,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,109. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 66,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $8,518,437.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $211,800.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,813 shares of company stock valued at $39,192,858. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.