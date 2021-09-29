Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.16 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 287.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.33. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average of $84.58. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $65.26 and a 12-month high of $89.13.

