Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,606 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 306,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,143,926. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.52.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

