Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 111.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Broadcom by 223.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Broadcom by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,104,158 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $490.75. 27,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,616. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.42 and a fifty-two week high of $510.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.