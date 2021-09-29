Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.7% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,954,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.02. 157,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,993. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.26 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

