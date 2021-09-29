Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 823.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,178. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83.

