Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Gap Down to $48.79

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.79, but opened at $47.66. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 1,293 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $483,236.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

