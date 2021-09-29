Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $120,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.