Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) vs. 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA) Head-To-Head Survey

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) and 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Gogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of 890 5th Avenue Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of Gogo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gogo and 890 5th Avenue Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo -52.00% N/A -5.10% 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gogo and 890 5th Avenue Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 1 1 2 0 2.25 890 5th Avenue Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gogo currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential downside of 24.69%. Given Gogo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gogo is more favorable than 890 5th Avenue Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gogo and 890 5th Avenue Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $269.72 million 6.84 -$250.04 million $0.03 560.67 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

890 5th Avenue Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gogo.

Summary

Gogo beats 890 5th Avenue Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About 890 5th Avenue Partners

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

