Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ GLBS opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $15.60.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.24% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

