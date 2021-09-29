Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 105.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at about $284,000.

Shares of RYLD opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97.

