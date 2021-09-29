Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of GLNCY stock remained flat at $$9.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 213,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,357. The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.77. Glencore has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

