Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,687 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,988,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,305,000 after acquiring an additional 669,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,170,000 after acquiring an additional 596,232 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 369.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 336,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 264,527 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,600,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.