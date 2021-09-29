Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Get Geron alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $452.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Geron in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Geron by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Geron by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 87,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Geron by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after buying an additional 1,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Geron by 532.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 651,330 shares during the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.