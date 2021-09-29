George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$141.00 price target (up from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

WNGRF traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.23. 417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260. George Weston has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $109.22. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.05.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

