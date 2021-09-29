George Kaiser Family Foundation Takes Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skillz by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 149.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth about $133,547,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,800,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,454,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $902,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SKLZ stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 347,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,475,810. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

