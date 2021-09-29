George Kaiser Family Foundation Buys 3,847 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group comprises approximately 0.4% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.49. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $87.46.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.