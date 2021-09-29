General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.49.

Several other research firms have also commented on GD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

Shares of GD stock opened at $197.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.83. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 473,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,062,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 750,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,847 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,807,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

