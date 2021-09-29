Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Genel Energy stock remained flat at $$1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. Genel Energy has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

