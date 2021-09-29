Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Shares of GNSS opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $181.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50. Genasys has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Genasys will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genasys in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

