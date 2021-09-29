Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Upgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gamma Communications from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Gamma Communications stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. Gamma Communications has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

