FY2024 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Lowered by SVB Leerink

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstraZeneca in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn $4.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.43. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 68.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

