FY2021 EPS Estimates for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Reduced by Analyst

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of MSA Safety in a research note issued on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.75.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA Safety stock opened at $146.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.31. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.9% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 103,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 1,188.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MSA Safety by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $376,852.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 987,746 shares in the company, valued at $151,994,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

