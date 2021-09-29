FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

JCI stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average of $67.62.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

