FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Boston Scientific Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Boston Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BSX. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

