Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 16,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 57,500 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

