Fuse Network Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $167,593.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0781 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00066204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00107247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00136447 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,428.50 or 0.99756149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.78 or 0.06792180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.06 or 0.00785120 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

