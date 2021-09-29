Full Sail Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 189,332 Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 189,332 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Full Sail Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Alliance Resource Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 365,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 446.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. 4,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

