Full Sail Capital LLC Has $30.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $30,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.01. 160,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,993. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.26 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.