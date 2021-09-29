Full Sail Capital LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

VIS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $192.20. The company had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,876. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.63. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $141.20 and a 1-year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

