Full Sail Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

VFH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,984. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.93 and its 200-day moving average is $90.68.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

