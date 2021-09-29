Full Sail Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 675,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $79,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,485 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $116.19. The company had a trading volume of 42,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,212. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.