Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.317 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend by 53.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,960 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.