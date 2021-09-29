Fosun International Ltd Takes $690,000 Position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Fosun International Ltd owned about 0.53% of Advanced Emissions Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the first quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 124.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 70,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $120.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

