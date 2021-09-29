Fosun International Ltd Purchases 905 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

