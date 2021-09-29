Fosun International Ltd Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fosun International Ltd lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 25.0% during the second quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,870,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,494,000 after buying an additional 231,301 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,228,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.22.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock worth $254,672,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $225.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.29. The company has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

