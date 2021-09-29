Fosun International Ltd Buys Shares of 450 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.57.

TMO stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $578.80. 756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,137. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.00 and a 52 week high of $616.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $556.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

