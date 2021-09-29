Fortuna (FOTA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Fortuna coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $200,448.23 and $173.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00118779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00163873 BTC.

Fortuna Coin Profile

Fortuna is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

