Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $385.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $335.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $287.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.45. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

