Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR remained flat at $$50.86 during trading on Tuesday. 51,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,669. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.88 million, a P/E ratio of 89.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $51.26.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $137,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,814 shares of company stock valued at $602,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

