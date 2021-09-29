Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,918 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,743 shares of company stock worth $4,425,157. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.59.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

