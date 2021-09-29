Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $28.26.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
