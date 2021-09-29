Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $28.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 661,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 276,444 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,439,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 91,104 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

