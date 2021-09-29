Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Fluidigm worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $488.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. Fluidigm Co. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 40.46%.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

