Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

NYSE FTK opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. Flotek Industries has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $90.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.42.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. Analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 307.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 183,370 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,840,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 156,337 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 11.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,387,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 144,126 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

