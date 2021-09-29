FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Trading Up 0.3%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.41 and last traded at $173.96. Approximately 3,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 15,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.22 and its 200 day moving average is $168.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

